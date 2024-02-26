ASIP and APACT announce assembling and testing JV

ASIP and APACT have signed an MOU and say their joint OSAT facility will employ a team of 100 professionals and serve both India’s domestic market and the global ecosystem. It will provide turn-key solutions (package design, bumping, assembly, testing, dropship) and commence operations in 2025.

The project is an important one for India as the country is working hard to build its presence in OSAT, which was worth an estimated USD 51.71 billion globally in 2023.

“Our upcoming hi-tech facility in Hyderabad aligns with our vision to give an impetus to the development of the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) value chain and provide OSAT/ ATMP support locally. We are excited to begin our journey here in Hyderabad, which has a world-class infrastructure and talent pool.” said Venkata Simhadri, CEO of ASIP.