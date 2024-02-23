SK Siltron bags $544m US government loan to make SiCs

The loan will be made under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) Loan Program, and administered by the DOE’s Loan Programs Office (LPO). It will increase manufacturing capacity at SK Siltron’s Bay City facility in Michigan and create up to an additional 200 skilled jobs by project completion in 2027.

SiC wafers are more efficient at handling high power and conducting heat than incumbent silicon. That means faster charging times and 5%-10% farther driving range for EVs.

“This project is an important step towards ensuring a resilient and robust supply chain in the US, and we are proud to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing,” said SK Siltron CSS CEO Jianwei Dong. “Completion of our facility with support from ATVM funding not only strengthens our nation’s manufacturing technology, but also fuels job creation, laying the foundation for innovation and economic growth in Michigan and the broader US.”

South Korea's SK Siltron is growing fast. It acquired DuPont’s Compound Semiconductor Solutions business in March 2020 and has since expanded its production capacity by several multiples. The firm has announced long-term supply agreements with Qorvo and Infineon Technologies.