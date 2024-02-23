Kaynes Semicon to invest $482m in Indian chip ATMP plant

Kaynes SemiCon has revealed plans to build a new Rs 4,000 crore (USD 482 million) OSAT/ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) plant in a yet-to-be-decided location in India. It expects to create more than 1,000 jobs, and will start construction when it receives final clearance from the Indian government.

Kaynes is currently developing its business in printed circuit boards equipped with HDI (High-density Interconnect) technology, and is working with tech partners from Europe and Japan to investigate silicon carbide fab, silicon fab, and display fab.

The firm recently entered into a strategic partnership with Recynergy, a Taiwan-based company specialising in semiconductor backend test engineering. And prior to that it confirmed a collaboration with Aptos Technology, a Taiwan Mask Corporation (TMC) subsidiary, focusing on training and technology licensing in semiconductor packaging and testing.