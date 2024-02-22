Google's looking to start Pixel production in India in Q2

According to information obtained by Nikkei Asia, Google has instructed suppliers to begin producing Pixel smartphones in India by the next quarter – at the latest. The move highlights the company's intention to diversify its supply chain outside China and take advantage of the expanding Indian smartphone market.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, Google has set an ambitious goal to ship over 10 million Pixel phones this year. This after the company shipped roughly 10 million units for the first time in 2023 during

The report continues to state that Google aims to start manufacturing Pixel 8 Pro phones in the April-June quarter, which will be followed by the production of the Pixel 8 sometime in the middle of the year.