Schneider Electric invests millions in new Mexican plant

The new facility, which goes under the name "Monterrey 4", is expected to be fully operational in early June, and will manufacture low-voltage electrical distribution boards. With the new plant, the company is creating more than 300 new jobs.

Additionally, the facility will be an Engineer-to-Order (ETO) facility, which will allow the company to manufacture customised products according to specifications.

With an initial area of ​​183,000 square meters – with the potential to expand to 520,000 square meters – 'Monterrey 4' will increase the number of Schneider Electric plants in Mexico to 10.

The company states in a press release that the new plant will strengthen Schneider Electric's presence and value proposition in Mexico and will allow the company to increase its collaboration with partners, integrators and developers at a national and international level.