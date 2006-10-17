Actel first out to offer FPGA based<br>system management for MicroTCA

Actel Corporation today announced it is the first silicon provider to embrace the Micro Telecom Computing Architecture (MicroTCA) standard with a comprehensive roadmap of free and tested reference platforms for system management utilizing field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology.

Leveraging the company's single-chip mixed-signal Fusion™ Programmable System Chip (PSC), these new reference designs include hardware, software and intellectual property (IP) for a complete solution to meet the cost, footprint, flexibility, security and reliability requirements facing today's system designers.



Built upon the AdvancedTCA (ATCA) specification, MicroTCA is an emerging global standard driven by the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG) offering adopters lower cost and a smaller form factor, improved reliability and flexibility and reduced time to market. According to industry estimates, the overall MicroTCA market opportunity is $3.5 billion in 2010.



“MicroTCA is poised to capture large shares in markets which need low-cost, high-reliability, remotely-managed systems," said Mike Franco, president and CEO of Signal Stream Technologies and chairman of the MicroTCA subcommittee. “I am pleased to see Actel's commitment to support the MicroTCA design community with Fusion and several comprehensive reference designs. As an early semiconductor entrant, Actel is well positioned to capture a significant share of this promising market."



“As a smaller, lower cost option for the marketplace, many believe that MicroTCA has great potential to replace successful standards like CompactPCI and VME as the platform of choice," said Jake Chuang, senior director, application solutions marketing for Actel. “As more telecom OEMs adopt MicroTCA, Actel can help them improve reliability and reduce the costs and board space associated with current MicroTCA and system management implementations using Actel's free Fusion-based reference designs."