PEI-Genesis Inaugurates new office in India

Steven Fisher, PEI-Genesis CEO, said during the inauguration that "India is a growth market for us, and we are dedicated to providing the best support and services to our customers in India."

PEI-Genesis has had an established presence in APAC since 2015. Today, the company has over 30 Sales Trusted Advisors in 12 major markets; Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

The company says that this newest expansion in India is a result of PEI-Genesis' continuous growth over the past few years and that the office represents the company's commitment to grow its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

Located in the heart of Bangalore, the new office will allow the company to serve its customers in India better.

“Our decision to open a sales office in Bangalore aligns with our long-term growth strategy and represents our commitment to providing exceptional sales service,” says Alex Tsui, Vice President & Managing Director of APAC at PEI-Genesis, in the press release. “We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and are confident that the new sales office will enable us to further accelerate our business growth in India.”

The new office will house a dedicated strong team of Sales Trusted Advisors and Technical Support Engineers to provide customers with tailored interconnect solutions that address different specific application needs.