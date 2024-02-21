NEOTech launches center of excellence in Silicon Valley

Scheduled to commence operations in early April 2024, this facility represents a significant investment in expanding NEOTech’s capabilities and offerings to clients seeking high-technology product manufacturing solutions.

The new NPI Center of Excellence will serve as a hub for innovation and efficiency, providing a seamless transition from product design to full-scale manufacturing.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new NPI and manufacturing center of excellence in Silicon Valley,” said Kenny Lai, Sr. Vice President of Global Operations. “I am very proud of the team at NEOTech Fremont for its dedication to working towards the launch of the center; everyone has done a top-notch job. This facility underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients while driving economic growth and job creation in the Silicon Valley area.”

In addition to serving as a manufacturing powerhouse, the Fremont facility will act as a bridge for transferring production to NEOTech’s Asia and Mexico locations, enabling clients to benefit from low-cost manufacturing solutions without sacrificing quality or reliability.