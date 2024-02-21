TT Electronics opens new Mexicali plant

On February 15 it was time to open the doors to the company’s new 75,000 square foot plant in Mexicali, Mexico – which will provide electronic manufacturing solutions including PCBA and integration services.

“This expansion is more than just a milestone for us; it’s a testament to our dedication in meeting the growing needs of our customers by investing in capacity and global manufacturing footprint,” the company writes in an update on LinkedIn

As the company stated back in July 2023, when it first announced its expansion plans, the new Mexicali facility will employ around 250 people with capacity for up to six highly automated SMT lines. The new facility will complement the TT Electronics 125,000-square-foot operation in Cleveland, Ohio.

TT Electronics is an established employer in Mexico with over 1,200 employees across two locations – Mexicali and Juarez. The new facility in Mexicali represents a significant expansion of footprint and capability for North America. The company operates in 26 locations worldwide.