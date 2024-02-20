Variosystems expands its presence in Asia

Effective immediately, customers in Southeast Asia, Australia, and India will be served directly by a local team.

Variosystems continues to invest in the “local for local” supply chain strategy, supporting its customers' nearshoring strategies. In addition to its customer organisations in Europe, North America, and China, Variosystems is now also serving customers in the Asia Pacific region and founded Variosystems Asia Pacific for this purpose.

The move brings Variosystems closer to its customers in the region and supports them in developing and establishing stable supply chains. At the same time, Variosystems says that it is paving the way for further growth in the region by doubling its production capacity in Sri Lanka.

“For geopolitical reasons, our customers are establishing a second supply chain in Asia in addition to their own in China in order to serve the growth markets outside China. In this context, they are increasingly focusing on Southeast Asia and India as production locations,” says Stefan Hasenfratz, President Variosystems Asia, in the press release.

Variosystems has been supporting its customers in China for 18 years with local sales and project teams and its own production facility. The company aims to serve the Chinese market with local partners across the entire production chain. Now Variosystems is supplementing its presence with a customer organisation in the APAC region.