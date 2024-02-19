Is Preferred Networks Samsung's first 2nm customer?

Multiple reports say that PFN has switched its allegiance from TSMC to Samsung as it eyes the next generation of 2nm manufacturing. The firm said on its website that the new process "rapidly realises practical applications of deep learning and other emerging technologies in order to solve real-world problems that are difficult to address with existing technologies."

If the speculation proves true, this will be a big win for Samsung, which lags TSMC in terms of market share and whose tech generally perceived to be a little behind its Taiwanese rival's. Both firms are expected to start mass production of 2nm chips in 2025.

However, Samsung does appear to be ahead in a new technique called GAA (Gate-All-Around), which it is using to improve its 3nm process node. GAA transistor architecture reduces leakage current since it surrounds the gate on all four sides. It also enables alteration of transistor performance and power consumption by adjusting the channel's thickness of the channel