Point2 raises $22.6m to fund ultra-low-power SoC solutions

San Jose-based Point2 Technology says it "powers the next generation AI/ML infrastructure with industry’s lowest power and TCO interconnect solutions." Its Cloud Connect Engine integrates smart CDR/retimers and advanced signal processing techniques to deliver energy-efficient AECs. Its targets companies in the hyperscale, cloud data centre and 5G wireless network spaces.

This USD 22.6 million Series B round comes at a time when the use of AI in data centre is booming. According to the Dell’Oro Group, AI infrastructure investment could reach USD 500 billion by 2027. This could increase demand for interconnect silicon by 50%.

Point2 is also partnering with Molex, one of its investors, to commercialise the latter's E-Tube technology. It uses RF data transmission over plastic dielectric waveguide to enable multi-terabit active cables with 80% lower weight and 50% less bulk than copper cables. Compared to optical cables, E-Tube is expected to reduce power consumption and costs by 50%.

