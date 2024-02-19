Stellantis to make electric drive modules in Hungary

The EUR 103 million investment programme, which includes grants and contributions from the Hungarian government, reflects Stellantis’ commitment to its electrified future. The company currently makes EDMs in Tremery-Metz, France, and Kokomo, Indiana, US. It also makes next-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCTs) at its Mirafiori complex in Italy.

Stellantis says the Szentgotthard-produced EDMs will be used in vehicles built on a new BEV-centric STLA platform. The Szentgotthard plant currently builds three and four-cylinder internal combustion engines.

“Bringing production of electric drive modules to Szentgotthard to support our transformation towards electrification is another important part of our goal to provide customers with clean, safe and affordable mobility,” said Arnaud Deboeuf, Stellantis's Chief Manufacturing Officer. “The people at this plant can be proud that their work will be an integral part of our electrified future and a core element of delivering customer-focused, class-leading electrified vehicles from our iconic brands.”

Stellantis is investing more than EUR 50 billion in electrification over the next decade to reach a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe by 2030.

