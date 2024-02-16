Bittele Electronics expands its Markham PCB assembly site

The company, which specialises in the assembly of prototype and small-to-mid volume PCBs, said it wants to improve inventory accuracy and streamline operations. Hence the expansion of its main Canadian facility. Bittele says it can now store more consigned parts for ongoing and upcoming orders, as well as having the option to purchase critical items from a customer’s Bill of Materials (BOM) upon request.

Ben Peng Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics, said: “We are committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients. By expanding our Markham facility, we strengthen our ability to meet their needs promptly and accurately. The increased storage capacity ensures that our inventory remains well-organized and readily accessible.”

Bittele also has invested in new technology at the site. It installed a new Soltec Wave Soldering Machine, which will be used for larger-volume through-hole assembly. The machine will be operational later this summer.