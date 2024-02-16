Norsk Titanium targets chip space with Hittech/ASML deal

Norsk is a specialist in metal 3D printing. It says its Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) technology and 700 MT production capacity reduced raw material usage, energy consumption, and lead times compared to traditional forming methods.



The company's primary business is developing titanium products for the commercial aerospace market. However, this new deal will move it into the semiconductor industry, since Hittech will procure its silicon wafer carrier trays on behalf of the world's biggest chip lithography company ASML.

Norsk says it will produce the products at its facility in Plattsburgh, New York, with a promise to optimise manufacturing processes, reduce machining requirements, and improve cost-efficiency and delivery timelines for ASML.