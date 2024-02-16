TSMC in 'secret deal' with SK hynix on next-gen memory

The unconfirmed reports in Maeil Business News Korea suggest that the two firms are teaming up to better compete with Samsung, which is currently the world's biggest memory manufacturer. They plan to target the HBM memory market, which is essential in the development of advanced computing applications and AI.

HBM is a type of high-speed memory. Its high bandwidth and low latency makes it ideal for applications that require rapid data transfer. HBM is also scalable, so it can be easily adapted to meet the needs of future applications. A few days ago, SK hynix officially announced plans to launch its 5th Generation HBM (otherwise known as HBM3e) this year. It expects to launch next-gen HBM4 memory in 2026.

The so-called AI Semiconductor Alliance with TSMC will combine the strengths of both companies, with TSMC handling 6th-gen HBM4 base dies using one of its advanced process technologies. The partners need to ensure that HBM3E and HBM4 memory from SK Hynix works with chips made by TSMC.