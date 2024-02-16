Intel wants to raise $2bn to fund new Irish fab

The unconfirmed stories assert that IFS wants to expand in order to provide foundry services to clients worldwide, especially those in the booming AI PC market.

The US firm has been on a mission to broaden its manufacturing base in a bid to keep up with its rivals in the chip design and fab space. As such, this possible launch would follow Intel’s 2022 deal with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to expand its Ocotillo campus in Arizona.

Intel is also investing USD 3.5 billion in its New Mexico operations and EUR 17 billion to build a leading-edge semiconductor fab mega-site in Magdeburg, Germany. There are also plans to establish a new R&D and design hub in France and to expand capacities in R&D, manufacturing and foundry services in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Intel Ireland employs most of 4,900 people at its manufacturing sites at Leixlip in Co Kildare, and 300 more at a research and development facility in Shannon.