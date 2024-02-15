Helios Technologies and Balboa opens expanded facility in Mexico

In response to growth opportunities for products from its electronics segment, Helios expanded into a newly constructed building adding 68,000 square feet of capacity to its existing 198,000 square-foot facility.

While water-based technology and software solutions remain at the core of Balboa’s expertise, the new facility supports the future growth of the Balboa business along with Helios’ overall electronics segment, which also includes Enovation Controls and i3 Product Development. Several Enovation products are already being manufactured at Balboa and this capacity expansion will enable further room for growth as Helios continues to become a global integrated operating company.

The expanded space will also be leveraged for growth in intra- and inter-segment system sales, wire harnessing, and innovative product development.