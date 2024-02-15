More layoffs awaits at Continental

Continental says it has decided on further measures to strengthen the competitiveness of its Automotive group sector. The company states that these measures aim to increase the efficiency of Automotive’s global research and development network.

By the end of 2025 at the latest, a number of the group's 82 current development locations will be streamlined. The efficiency measures will affect around 1,750 jobs worldwide, including 380 at software subsidiary Elektrobit.

The company is also analysing a consolidation of locations in the Rhine-Main region. “We are aware of the impact on our employees and will do everything we can to find good, tailored solutions together with our social partners,” said Philipp von Hirschheydt, Continental Executive Board member and head of Automotive in a press release.

The initiatives are part of the “Lead – Focus – Perform” strategy presented in December 2023, the aim of which is to strengthen long-term competitiveness through more efficient processes, closer collaboration, and a focus on particularly promising growth areas.

“Research and development form the basis for innovation and growth. By increasing efficiency and pooling our research and development activities, we will enhance collaboration, leverage synergies and shorten development times – and thus improve our long-term competitiveness. In the medium term, we will focus our resources even more on future technologies for software-defined vehicles,” added von Hirschheydt.

As announced in November 2023, the Automotive group sector is also simplifying and streamlining its business and administrative structures to reduce costs by EUR 400 million per year from 2025. The measures will affect around 5,400 jobs worldwide.