Teledyne to acquire Adimec

Adimec is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands, and develops customised high-performance industrial and scientific cameras for applications where image quality is of paramount importance.

“Adimec possesses uniquely complementary technology, products and customers in the shared strategic focus areas of healthcare, global defense, and semiconductor and electronics inspection,” said Edwin Roks, Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne, in a press release. “For decades and from our own X-ray imaging business headquartered in Eindhoven, I have watched Adimec grow to become a leader in niche applications requiring truly accurate images for precise decision making in time-critical processes.”

The purchasing price or other details concerning the transaction have not been made public.