Confidee expands its team to capture growth opportunities

Confidee, who lately has experienced a substantial surge in demand across Asia, has strategically increased its team by appointing a Sales Manager with a local presence. Tony Mok is stepping in as the latest team member at Confidee.

“We are excited to welcome Tony Mok on board. His extensive and longstanding expertise in PCB manufacturing aligns seamlessly with our commitment of being a preferred PCB partner, fostering both experience and robust relationships with our trusted suppliers”, says CEO Vidar Olsen in a press release.

Tony Mok assumed the role of Sales Manager on February 1, 2024. The company says that he will be an asset to current partners overseas and play a pivotal role in expanding the customer base in the Asian market.