ICAPE kicks off 2024 with two new acquisitions

A former PCB producer for over 30 years, Italian P.C.S. Srl switched to PCB distribution back in 2015 and has since provided its expertise across the PCB value chain, delivering high added-value advice from production to product sales. The company has built up a portfolio of around 80 customers, covering all sectors. In 2022, P.C.S. Srl generated annual net revenues of more than EUR 700,000.

Studio E2 consists of 3 engineers who provide over 70 customers with a full range of services, from printed circuit design to mechanical and electronic engineering, as well as producing the documentation required at every stage of the product's life. Studio E2 recorded net annual revenue of more than EUR 275,000 in 2022.

ICAPE Group is through these acquisitions strengthening its position in Italy, and especially in the industrial area of Lombardy.

"Although modest compared with our previous acquisitions in Europe, these operations consolidate our strategic position in the PCB value chain while providing us with a new solid base in Lombardy, an Italian region renowned for its economic dynamism. P.C.S. has a customer base of eighty manufacturers representing all the sectors of activity that drive this industrial area. As with each of our acquisitions, we targeted the synergy potential between our two entities as a key selection criterion," says Yann Duigou, Chief Executive Officer of the ICAPE Group, in a press release.

Yann Duigou continues to state that ICAPE Italia should rapidly benefit from the experience brought in by P.C.S. And that the acquisition of Studio E2 will enable the company to bring in new, high added-value expertise for its local and international customers.