The electronic component industry enters 2024 at an inflection point. Various market segments are recalibrating accordingly after facing hardships brought on by inescapable geopolitical events over the past few years. From major shortages to a current state of influx, Fusion Worldwide evaluates the state of the electronic component industry in our latest report. Following an in-depth look at the market, we identify the following key themes:

The collective reaction to extreme shortages, record-high lead times, and significant pricing fluctuations that plagued 2022 are still salient. Consequently, overbuying was a significant factor for 2023, resulting in massive volumes of excess inventory in various sectors across the electronic component market.



Artificial intelligence continues to advance at a rapid pace. As it evolves, so does the technology that makes up its building. This technology—which is expected to reach $1.3 trillion in growth by 2032—is a major driver in general market activity since it impacts many industries under our purview.



Palpable uneasiness between the U.S. and China continues, stemming from the initial tariffs targeting chipmaking and trade, dating back to 2018. Since then, we've witnessed a tit-for-tat of who will restrict whom or what next. This has become even more of a balancing act for the two powers as China tries to avoid a recession.



The ongoing conflicts in Israel and Ukraine pose many threats to the electronic component supply chain. Electronic devices require manufacturing, machinery, and expertise from across the globe. Not only does conflict threaten the continuity of these factors, it impacts investment and consumer confidence.

While these over-arching themes color our general outlook for 2024, we can also identify key data points, trends, and developments in the many segments that make up the broader market for semiconductors, chips, memory modules, and the like:

Aerospace & Defense: We see a healthy funnel for components needed to support both aerospace and defense builds. Commercial airplanes, for example, are developing exponentially in terms of electrical complexity, which translates to reliable demand.



Automotive: Automotive struggled to keep up with the global chip shortage, but they're now back in the driver's seat and enjoying a generally favorable long-term outlook. However, a few speedbumps along the way – including pricing volatility – must be navigated in route.



Contract Manufacturers: Contract Manufacturers will continue to be a mainstay of the industry conversation in 2024 and beyond. We can look to an increase in offshoring, especially in emerging countries, and increasingly positive changes in the regulatory landscape as primary drivers of expected growth.



Enterprise Computing & Servers: Enterprise computing is at the forefront of our most exciting opportunities. The ever-growing need for data and compute will rely on this sector to reach their full potential. It is consequently uniquely positioned to dictate the terms of the wave that we'll all be riding when it comes to AI, IoT, graphics, multimedia, telecommunications and beyond.



Telecom & Networking: AI, IoT, and Edge computing are, naturally, significant demand drivers for this sector. None are possible without telecom and networking. Overall, we feel that this high-margin space, which by its nature commands big investment, won't experience any challenges in the long run.



Gaming: The sector experienced some high-profile obstacles in 2020 and 2021, but the industry has gotten back on track more recently. The #1 commodity for gaming has always been graphics cards and GPUs. But games are changing, and cloud gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence are becoming increasingly popular, sparking demand for more advanced parts.



Healthcare: Few healthcare centers can afford significant operational expenses every year, and when it's time to replace equipment, they want a modest number of units. However, disruptive technology holds great implications for the field – will new applications change the paradigm? AI has huge potential, as does the increasing use of remote patient monitoring devices and digitized diagnostic equipment.

Favorable forecasts and long runways across many sectors bode well for our general outlook, with federal legislation and disruptive technologies building positive momentum. However, multiple red flags cannot be ignored. In many ways, navigating 2024 and beyond will be a balancing act – especially when it comes to achieving resiliency in the face of mounting geopolitical and economic challenges. Download the Report Here

About Fusion Worldwide

Fusion Worldwide is the preeminent open market distributor of electronic components and products. We source, inspect, test, and deliver a broad range of components to a large and diversified customer base that includes OEMs, CMs and ODMs across a wide array of verticals. Founded in 2001, Fusion is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and maintains offices and quality centers in major manufacturing centers around the world.