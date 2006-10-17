Opening ceremony at PKC Suzhou factory

Finland based EMS and Cable Hernesses provider PKC Group Oyj , held its opening ceremony on Thursday, 28th of September 2006 for its Suzhou factory PKC Wiring Harness (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

About 80 guests attended the ceremony. Guests included among others PKC Group's Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Harri Suutari, President & CEO Mika Kari, Vice President Mika Rytky, and Vice President Jarmo Rajala. PKC Suzhou had also invited some VIP guests like the Finnish Consul Mrs. Päivi Hiltunen-Toivio, Vice Chairman of Suzhou Singapore Industrial Park Administrative Committee Mr. Yang Jian Zhong, and some representatives from customers.

