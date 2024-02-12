Oman's ITHCA Group invests in semiconductor design firm GSME

ITHCA Group was established in 2019 with an investment focus and quickly integrated integrated companies such Oman Broadband, Oman Technology Fund, Oman Towers and Space Communications Technology under its umbrella.

The agreement with GSME started last year and concluded with the successful development of the first two test chips, Oman-1 and Oman-2, entirely crafted by Omani engineers during their training. The deal was officially signed by Said bin Abdullah Al Mandhari, CEO of ITHCA Group, and Farhat Jahangir, CEO of GSME.

US-based GSME provides customised silicon solutions including RF design, power management ICs, manufacturing operations, and Quality Assurance (QA) to IC design and system companies. It supports high-end GPUs, specialised CPUs, low-power IoT devices, and wireless products.