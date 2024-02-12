Sony Semiconductor supply chain spin-off raises $20m

The Israeli company, which was spun out of Sony Semiconductor, has developed a disposable smart label product for asset tracking in the logistics industry. Its customers use these tracking labels (which are connected using embedded SIMs) to collect and analyse data on company assets throughout the supply chain. Logistics teams can also use them to obtain real-time insights on the status of their shipments and how they can optimise operations.

Sensos's successful USD 20 million round was led by Mitsui-backed Magenta Venture Partners, with additional investment from JAL Ventures, Israel Cargo Logistics and Sumitomo Corp.

Aviv Castro, Sensos’ CEO, said: "The platform solves the lack of actionable data and the need for optimised execution in today’s logistics market. By using the Sensos solution, companies can optimise production planning, inventory levels, and shipping efficiency and at the same time monitor and reduce greenhouse gas emissions meeting ESG regulations,”

Sensos's existing customers include Bayer and DB Schenker, which have use the labels to track life-science products, consumer electronics, mission-critical shipments and high-value goods.