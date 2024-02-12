SEALSQ unveils post-quantum semiconductor lab in the US

The company claims to be one of the few capable of developing certified secure microcontrollers and implementing post-quantum cryptography. Its chips that have been installed into more than 1.6 billion devices across a range of verticals.

It says this new facility marks a critical milestone for the firm, giving it a footprint in the US and boosting its supply chain resilience in the region.

SEALSQ's key focus is a novel range of post-quantum semiconductors leveraging the RISC-V architecture. It believes the tech can improve the security of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, a rapidly growing sector facing complex cybersecurity challenges.