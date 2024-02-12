US government to invest $5bn in semiconductor research
The Biden Administration keeps on announcing chip industry support programmes – and its latest is funding for a new National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC).
In a news statement, the government said it expects to invest over USD 5 billion in semiconductor-related research, development, and workforce needs, including the establishment of the NSTC. The aim is to cut down on the time and cost of commercialising new technologies, boost national security, and create jobs.
It's the latest strand of the CHIPS and Science Act, which is trying to wrest back some lost ground to the US. The country invented semiconductors but now produces less than 10 percent of global supply and none of the most advanced chips.
The CHIPS R&D program includes USD 11 billion in total funding to advance four programs: the NSTC; the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP); the CHIPS Metrology Program; and the CHIPS Manufacturing USA Institute.
The NSTC will bring together and support government, industry, labour, customers, suppliers, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, and investors to accelerate the pace of new innovations.
Key milestones announced by the White House include:
- Establishment of the National Semiconductor Technology Center: Planning as a Public-Private Consortium.
- Investment in the Semiconductor Workforce: Allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars towards workforce efforts, including the creation of a Workforce Center of Excellence.
- Investment in initiatives such as the CHIPS Manufacturing USA Institute and advanced packaging of substrates and substrate materials to support semiconductor manufacturing and innovation.
- Investments in regional innovation ecosystems and the designation of Regional Tech Hubs focused on semiconductor manufacturing.