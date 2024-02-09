Triad Semiconductor launches dedicated defence division
US-based Triad Semiconductor has launched Triad Micro Devices (TMD), a new unit dedicated to developing analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the aerospace and defence industries.
Two decades old Triad specialises in delivering high-performance custom ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) to sectors including audio, automotive, medical, sensors, silicon photonics and optical. With the launch of fabless semiconductor manufacturer TMD it is aiming to sharpen its focus on its growing aerospace and defence customer base.
It says TMD will develop products using industry-standard EDA tools in full-custom IC design, combined with proprietary techniques for accelerating time to market, while reducing qualification time and providing a lower total cost of acquisition.
"TMD arises from a distinguished heritage, stemming from Triad's rich R&D legacy in the aerospace and defence sectors," said Lynn Hayden, CEO of Triad Semiconductor. "Our distinctive analog and mixed-signal ViArray technology, coupled with a seasoned A&D customer-centric design, sales, and support team, positions us to not only build upon that legacy, but also to extend our footprint.