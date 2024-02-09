Triad Semiconductor launches dedicated defence division

Two decades old Triad specialises in delivering high-performance custom ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) to sectors including audio, automotive, medical, sensors, silicon photonics and optical. With the launch of fabless semiconductor manufacturer TMD it is aiming to sharpen its focus on its growing aerospace and defence customer base.

It says TMD will develop products using industry-standard EDA tools in full-custom IC design, combined with proprietary techniques for accelerating time to market, while reducing qualification time and providing a lower total cost of acquisition.