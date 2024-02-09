MPS acquires Netherlands-based fabless startup

MPS is itself a fabless company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions including modules, converters and more. It has customers across the industrial, automotive, IOT, optoelectronics, biomedical, robotics cloud computing, telco and high-end consumer applications sectors.

This deal is oriented towards the latter. Axign operates in the automotive and consumer audio markets, having developed processors that offer near-zero distortion signals.

“When I listened to music from an Axign amplifier, I instantly recognized the excellent sound quality,” said Michael Hsing, CEO of MPS. “I realised that combined with MPS’s technologies, we can bring that audiophile quality to the mass market. Axign’s passion for delivering best-in-class performance products matches our culture. Axign will also bring its expertise and innovation not only to the audio market, but also to other applicable fundamental technologies for different market segments.”

MPS says it plans to expand its presence in the Netherlands, leveraging Axign’s established local presence with universities.