AT&S secures EUR 45m loan for connecting materials R&D

AT&S is a best known as a manufacturer of IC substrates and printed circuit boards. Its products are used in high-performance computers, servers, AI and 5G base stations, among other areas. The firm has production sites in Austria, India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). Its new Leoben lab will focus on connected series production for IC substrate technologies and will start operations in 2024/25.

KfW IPEX-Bank specialises in tech-related financing. With this loan it says it is contributing to the potential of the European chip space and, more specifically, the EU’s target of increasing its global market share in semiconductor production to 20% by 2030.

“We are proud we can contribute to Europe’s digital sovereignty through our financing,” said Dr Velibor Marjanovic, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank. “We are especially delighted that, with AT&S, we are supporting the only European manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and integrated circuit substrates, thereby helping to advance digitalisation and innovation in Europe.”