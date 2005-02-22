nCipher selects XJTAG

XJTAG Limited, a specialist design and test tool developer and part of the Cambridge Technology Group, has been selected by nCipher, a provider of IT security solutions, to provide a boundary scan test system to test and debug the printed circuit boards (PCBs) for their hardware security modules.

nCipher has licensed the XJTAG boundary scan development system for use by its engineering team at its headquarters in Cambridge, England, where its range of hardware security modules (HSMs) are designed and developed. The XJTAG System will also be used by nCipher's contract manufacturing partner, Hansatech, for testing production boards.



"We started looking at boundary scan solutions in mid 2004. The constant drive for product improvement forces our circuit boards to become ever smaller and by using Ball Grid Arrays (BGAs) and other JTAG-compliant devices we are able to mount more complicated devices onto the circuit board. The connectivity and manufacturing of these more densely populated boards are difficult to test by traditional methods," said Colin Domoney, digital hardware design engineer at nCipher. "We opted for the XJTAG Development System as it offered us a best practise solution for testing our boards, allowing nCipher to better manage production costs and ensure a more reliable end product. XJTAG was also half the price of the nearest alternative whilst still offering all the features we required."