Evertiq Expo Sophia Antipolis is just around the corner

There is currently a lot of movement within the French electronics industry. The domestic electronics industry continues to expand and has numerous strengths that will allow it to continue growing rapidly, which is why Evertiq is bringing its Expo to France on February 8, 2024.

The program for Evertiq Expo Sophia Antipolis

PCBs are the backbone of electronic devices, serving as the foundation for more or less every electronic product you interact with on a daily basis. Therefore, the selection of materials for PCBs is a critical aspect of the design process, directly impacting the performance, reliability, and longevity of the end product. But over-specifying can make it hard to find a compliant PCB partner – so the question is; how do you manoeuvre in the jungle of compliance? Stop by the Expo and listen to Alexandre Buia, Sales Manager France for PCB supplier Confidee as he will address the topic.

Depaneling using laser technology is gaining more and more traction on the market as demand for excellent cutting quality and increasing cost pressure have forced companies to reevaluate the use of traditional production methods. Abdulla Raufi from LPKF Laser & Electronics and Javier Gonzalez of InnoLas Solutions will, in two separate presentations how the technology can benefit companies by improving the durability of electronics, and increasing yield while also reducing manufacturing costs.

European Processor Initiative – Europe's homegrown processor

Europe consumes nearly 30% of the world’s supercomputing resources, only 5% of supercomputers are supplied in Europe and exactly 0% of the microprocessors powering them are designed here. That is something that the European Processor Initiative (EPI) is looking to change.

The European Processor Initiative is the EU's response to this strategic autonomy challenge. SiPearl is a private company which was created within the EPI. Located in France, Germany, and Spain, SiPearl designs the next energy-efficient microprocessor for HPC. The subsequent generations of SiPearl microprocessors will power Europe’s data centres and cloud infrastructures.

Considering the magnitude and importance of the European Processor Initiative, Evertiq has invited Thierry Lelégard, Head of platform security at SiPearl & EPI, to present the project during the Expo.

In today’s electronics manufacturing landscape, where every new design decision introduces new complexities into the organization’s supply chain, those who don’t consider long-term risk or cost will find themselves falling behind. So, how do you protect margins in the wake of market risks and evolutions? That is the question that Loïc Biarez, General Director at Supplyframe seeks to answer during his presentation.

Navigating the future – digital supply chains in the electronics industry

Sylvain Chillet, Sales Executive France at Luminovo GmbH, will trace the evolution of supply chains from traditional methods to the integration of APIs, unravelling the differences along the way. He will present the foundational role of digitalization and automation in revolutionizing procurement processes, offering unparalleled efficiency for EMS and OEMs.

Michael Muehlenhoff, Director of Enterprise Sales at Sourceability will then take to the stage to provide a market outlook and supply chain challenges

After the shortage comes the consolidation: The electronic component market has seen some dynamic growth over the last two years and the beginning of a consolidation in the computer & communication market. Automotive and Industrial are later in the cycle, and Europe has benefitted quite a lot. The near-term outlook – macroeconomically and within the industry is rather modest, and all of this amidst growing geopolitical tension: How will that influence the overall market development, how will new technologies disrupt the industry what does this mean for a thorough supply chain planning? The future supply chain will get more complicated and will need more digital tools to create quasi-global transparency on product information, availability alerts and transactional processes. This presentation tries to show some ways of improving supply chain transparency by a cooperative approach across company boundaries.

Miniaturisation and increasing complexity do not stop at printed circuit boards. Especially concerning the definition and design of possible via types, in particular for high-layer and/or high-density PCBs, questions from designers, developers and purchasers regularly arise, which will be summarised in a presentation from Vjeko Grishaber, CEO of ALBA PCB Group/Q-print electronic GmbH.

SiC and its impact on Europe

Power SiC devices are now adopted by multiple electric vehicle carmakers. It started with Tesla, then BYD, and now most of the high-end car manufacturers have announced models using SiC-based inverters. The market growth is impressive, as well as the related investment in crystal growth, wafering, epitaxy, device manufacturing, and power module assembly. ST Microelectronics is the leader at the device level, followed by Infineon Technologies. But what is the clear competitive landscape for Europe across the SiC supply chain? What could be the impact of the high investments in China and the USA? What can we expect in the next 5 years with the push from Soitec, as well as the new technologies developed by multiple other companies? Those are the questions that Poshun Chiu Senior Technology & Market Analyst at Yole Group will answer.

Greener electronics sustainability will come from the practice of designing, producing, using, and disposing of electronic devices in a sustainable and environmentally responsible way. Virtual twins help companies adopt strategies such as designing for longevity and reparability, using recycled materials, adopting a circular business model, embracing digitalisation, and educating consumers, so we can create a more sustainable and resilient future. Take a minute and listen to Manuel Rei, Semiconductor Industry Solution Experience Director at Dassault Systèmes, as he explains how we can transition to a circular economy for greener electronic systems with virtual twins

Avoiding the obsolescence iceberg

The topic of obsolescence cannot be discussed enough. After a difficult and lengthy period of allocation, the market “adjustment” follows as semiconductor manufacturers cut unprofitable lines and re-set their technology roadmaps. Product discontinuations are arriving at an unprecedented rate and crucially many are un-forecasted. Roland Urband from Rochester Electronics will share his expertise on what proactive steps companies can take to minimise the impact of obsolescence and de-risk their key products.

Join Evertiq in Sophia Antipolis at the Mandelieu Congress Expo Center on February 08 for a day devoted to the electronics industry.