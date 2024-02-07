EU makes €216m available for chip projects

It is launching three new calls with a total budget of EIR 216 million. The first call for Innovation Actions (IA) and the second call for Research and Innovation Actions (RIA) will be run in two phases, with the deadline for project outlines set on 14 May, and full project proposals due by 17 September.

The third call includes one topic for RIA and will be implemented as a one-phase call without national contribution in cooperation with South Korea. Its deadline is 14 May.

Jari Kinaret, Executive Director of Chips JU said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of these calls under Chips Joint Undertaking. They are a step forward for the electronic components and systems industry in Europe and we are enthusiastic about the expected impact of the projects that will be selected in these calls later this year. This is the second set of calls by the Chips JU, following close on the heels of the four pilot line calls we announced on December 1 last year.”

The Chips Joint Undertaking was launched by the EU in 2021 and amended in September 2023. It is part of the Chips for Europe Initiative, which addresses semiconductor shortages in Europe and offers funding of nearly EUR 11 billion by 2030.

On its website, the Chips JU describes its objectives as follows: