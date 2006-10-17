New communication manager at Harting

Anne Bentfeld, 37, took up her duties as General Manager of the Central Department Communication and Public Relations at HARTING KGaA as of October 1st.

She will assume responsibility for the press and public relations work of the HARTING technology group, a function that also includes internal communications and marketing communication.



Starting 2001 Ms. Bentfeld was manager of investor and public relations at Höft & Wessel Group, Hanover (system solutions in commerce/logistics, ticketing/transport and parking facility management). From 2004-2006 Ms. Bentfeld was also called on to assume management functions at the English subsidiary Metric.

