NXP's automotive business delivers positive FY 2023 results

NXP delivered full-year 2023 revenue of USD 13.28 billion, an increase of 1% year-on-year. In the fourth quarter, revenue was USD 3.42 billion, an increase of 3% over 2023. Much of this was due to the firm's automotive chip business, which saw revenue grow 5% to USD 1.90 billion in Q4 from a year earlier. This accounted for 56% of NXP's overall revenue in 2023.

Other sectors performed less well. The Industrial and IoT segment reported sales of USD 2,351 million, a decline of 13% from USD 2,713 million. Mobile sales fell 17% to USD 1,327 million. However communications Infrastructure posted sales of USD 2,114 million, a 5% increase.