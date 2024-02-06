Raytheon wins $20m contract to make military 'super chips'

The USD 20 million contract was awarded by the Strategic and Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems (S2MARTS). It will see Raytheon repackage commercial devices from partners like AMD to create new chips that convert radio frequency energy to digital information with more bandwidth and higher data rates. The resulting chips will be smaller, lighter, and use less power.

Raytheon Advanced Technology boss Colin Whelan said: "By working with the commercial industry, we can bring the best technology to the US defence on a faster scale. Together, we will make the first chip that has the newest way of connecting - which will give new abilities to our soldiers."

Raytheon says the chiplets will be integrated into a Raytheon-designed and fabricated interposer by its 3D universal packaging (3DUP) domestic silicon manufacturing process in Lompoc, California.

