Towa expecting 20 machine orders from Korean chip firms

Towa is the world's largest supplier of chip packaging tools used in the production of HBM memory chips, with an estimated 60% share of the global market. In a recent interview, its president and CEO Hirokazu Okada told Nikkei Asia that it typically delivers one or two of its highly specialized machines per year. But now it has 20 units under order.

He said the orders were made by Korean manufacturers, which could be assumed to be the world's top two HBM makers, SK hynix and Samsung Electronics.

Towa's technologies make it possible to fill the gaps between memory crystals and the substrate with a special composition. This blocks air and moisture during operation. Towa's tools can work with gaps of 5 microns, which sets it apart from competitors and makes it a critical partner for advanced chip companies.