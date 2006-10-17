Flextronics slip in revenue rank in Hungary

Flextronics has slipped down from third place in 2004 to tenth place in 2006 in Hungary's top 200 revenue ranking.

Top200 in Hungary account for 42% of all corporate revenue in the country. The top 200 generated revenue of €81.8 billion in 2005. The 22 companies at the top of the list generated just as much revenue as the remaining 178, local media reports.



GE Hungary and Philips Hungary holds the fourth and the fifth place in the ranking, local media reports.