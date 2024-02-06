WT Group bags $1.9bn loan to proceed with Future buyout

The arrangement, with DBS Bank (Taiwan) and First Commercial Bank, will enable WT Group (via its subsidiary WT Microelectronics) to go ahead with its purchase of Canada's Future Electronics.

WT Group announced the deal in September 2023 to acquire its Canadian counterpart – the world's seventh-largest semiconductor component distributor – for US3.8 billion in cash. It said the move would accelerate its entrance to the semiconductor distribution market in Europe and the US. WT Microelectronics currently works with more than 80 suppliers and has a customer base of more than 10,000 worldwide.

Future Electronics provides customers with application engineering expertise and supply chain services covering a portfolio of electronics from industry leading suppliers. It has 5,200 employees in 47 countries.