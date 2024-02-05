SCREEN open new semiconductor equipment facility

SCREEN is a leading player in the semiconductor cleaning space, offering a range of etching, photolithographic and image processing core products. Its flagship solution handles substrates of various sizes and shapes of 200mm or less for the IoT device market.

To increase its production capacity, it started work on this Hikone facility in January 2023. It says the plant will implement renewable energy use and liquids/water reduction in line with achieving globally agreed Science-Based Targets (SBT). The total investment was approximately USD 107 million.

The S3-5 facility will provide improved parts allocation and unit/system assembly functions that are intended to expand SCREEN's capacity to produce cleaning systems. The facility will link with the main factory S3-3, and the S3-4 unit, which is still under construction.

When the programme is implemented in full, SCREEN expects its total production capacity to increase by around 20%.