Philippines reveals plans for first wafer fabrication plant

Officials from the two countries met last week to explore cooperation and subsidies. In a statement afterwards, the BOI confirmed it will create the country's first lab-scale wafer fabrication plant. At present, the Philippines' semiconductor industry focuses only on assembly, testing, and packaging of semiconductors.

BOI said the proposed wafer fab lab will train 128,000 semiconductor-related engineers and technicians by 2028, and help domestic firms to prototype and tape out their chip designs locally.

The initiative represents another strand of the US's efforts to secure its international semiconductor supply chains. The Biden administration has made USD 500 million available to friendly overseas suppliers as part of its CHIPS and Science Act. The Philippines is one of the countries selected along with Panama, Mexico, Vietnam, and Costa Rica.