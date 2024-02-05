PANJIT appoints TTI as an authorised distributor
US-headquartered TTI Inc has agreed a deal to distribute Tawain-based PANJIT's portfolio of semiconductor products all over the world.
PANJIT is an integrated device manufacturer that offers products including MOSFETs, Schottky diodes, SiC devices, bipolar junction transistors, bridges, IGBTs, and ICs. The company has customers in sectors such as automotive, power supply, industrial, computing, consumer, and communication.
TTI, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorised distributor of electronic components. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and the Exponential Technology Group. It operates in more than 136 locations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.
“We are excited to embark on a global partnership agreement with PANJIT which will further broaden our portfolio of discrete components, bringing a leading range of diodes, MOSFETs, protection devices, Bipolar Junction Transistors, SiC devices and ICs to our customers across many industrial and transportation applications," said Lew LaFornara, Senior Vice President, Product and Supplier Marketing of TTI.