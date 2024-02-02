Private equity firm buys SKC's fine ceramics business

The deal was agreed in late October, and has now been officially completed. Under Hahn & Co’s ownership, the company will change its name to Solmics.

The acquired business produces high-purity quartz and silicon carbide consumable materials for advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes. It was established 30 years ago by Korean industrial conglomerate SK Group and works with all the major Korean manufacturers as well as others all over the world.

This new deal is the latest of many between Hahn & Co and SDK. In 2022, it purchased SK Group’s industrial film business, which makes products for semiconductor, mobile, and display manufacturing. It has also acquired wet bulk shipping company SK Shipping, used car retailer SK Encar and real estate, renewable energy developer SK D&D and biodiesel manufacturer SK Eco Prime.

Hahn & Co is the largest private equity firm in Korea with more than USD 28 billion invested to date. The acquisition of SKC’s fine ceramics business is its 35th acquisition in the country.

