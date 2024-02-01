TT Electronics wins RBSL contract

The multi-million-pound contract stipulates the design and manufacture of cable assemblies for RBSL’s Challenger 3 programme. This award reinforces the long-standing collaboration between the companies.

TT Electronics will lead the design, manufacture and integration of the electric cable harness assemblies, enabling power and communication capability on the Challenger 3 prototype vehicles. Work will be conducted by engineers based at the Abercynon site in Wales.

The Challenger contract award, together with last year’s Boxer win, has led to a significant number of new positions being created at the Abercynon site. Several roles have been recruited across multiple departments, including Sales, Manufacturing and Engineering. Furthermore, the award has presented the opportunity to create three new apprenticeship positions.