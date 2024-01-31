NEOTech expands centre for microelectronics

NEOTech’s journey in microelectronics has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a focus on high complexity, high-reliability, and harsh environmental products. The company has acquired the technology and talent over many years to design, manufacture, and deliver the high-quality microelectronic products.

“As an industry leader, NEOTech is responding to the increased demand of high-technology electronics manufacturing by expanding our U.S. production capabilities significantly. We have the industry experts and the commitment to leverage our technological prowess to enhance our Microelectronic capabilities,” says Jim Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of NEOTech’s Aerospace & Defense Division, in a press release.