North American EMS industry up 1.3% in December

EMS bookings in December decreased 7.0% year-over-year and increased 2.3% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.20.

“The EMS Book-to-Bill held steady to close out 2023,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist, in a press release. “Despite a down year for orders, shipments remained positive as manufacturers trimmed backlogs.”