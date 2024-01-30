Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.deevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.frevertiq.mxevertiq.plevertiq.se
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© IPC
PCB |

North American PCB industry shipments down in December

Total North American PCB shipments in December 2023 were down 18.3% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, December shipments were up 1.0%, reports the IPC.

PCB bookings in December were down 28.7% compared to the same month last year. December bookings were down 14.1% compared to the preceding month.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.90.

“PCB orders fell in the final month of 2023, dropping the Book-to-Bill to the lowest level since May 2023. Orders were down 10 percent in 2023,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist in a press release. 

© IPC
Ad
Ad
Load more news
January 24 2024 2:06 pm V22.3.11-1