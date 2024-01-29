Vietnam to establish semiconductor R&D labs in three cities

Nguyen Huy Dung, deputy minister of Information and Communications, unveiled the first stage of the plan last week: the Danang Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence Center for Research and Training (DSAC). He said the Hanoi and HCMC facilities will follow soon after.

Vietnam’s vision is to cultivate a domestic chip industry that is benefiting from the desire by industry giants to diversify away from Taiwan and China. Along with its southeast Asian neighbours, the country offers local talent and relatively inexpensive labour/land costs. A recent report projected that, by 2027, Southeast Asia could account for 10% of the global market, while Taiwan's share will fall to 47% from 51% in 2022.

And last week Evertiq reported that 15 US companies were preparing to invest USD 8 billion in Vietnamese facilities.

For this new R&D initiative, five educational institutions will be chosen to train the semiconductor workforce across the three sites. The plan is to train 50,000 chip design engineers, 20,000 semiconductor electronic engineers, and another 500,000 semiconductor specialists by 2030.