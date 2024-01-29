NexWafe opens US division to prep for solar wafer production

NexWafe has identified a gap in the market for the supply of solar wafers. The US market is dominated by Chinese suppliers and only one company, Qcells, actively makes wafers on the mainland.

Nexwafe clearly believes it has an opportunity to capitalise. It has developed a proprietary process to produce ultra-thin, monocrystalline, low carbon footprint solar wafers that make photovoltaics more sustainable. The firm says its continuous, direct gas-to-wafer manufacturing process reduces energy consumption during manufacturing by 60%.

The firm appointed Jonathan Pickering, former president of JA Solar Americas, as its VP of business development for North America. He is currently seeking strategic partnerships, and assessing potential manufacturing locations.